Susie’s quiz results for 16th September at the Balti House

Readers mail ….

from Susie L Ford ….

Quiz Master ….

It was a great night for Susie’s Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe, on Thursday 16th September! It was the first time to be inside with all that lovely rain we had.

The quiz included a Table Top, A Music Round, Easy 5, Multiple Choices, The Danger Zone, An Impossible Question and Brainiacs Round. We had lots of laughter and a couple of famous SHUT YA GOBS!!

Congratulations went to:

1st Tyke That

2nd The Shebells

3rd Dunne And Dusted

4th The Socialites

The Famous Lemon Went To Swedish Fourplay!

Thank you to the Balti House for hosting us and their great service. Thank you to you all for joining us and a special thank you to Clarisse Cooper for all her continuous help.

Great to have Andy Cooper back after 4 years and also excellent news to have Linda Lamb out of hospital xx

See you all next week.

Keep safe as always. Susie Q xxx

