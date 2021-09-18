Susie’s quiz results for 16th September at the Balti House

Readers mail ….
from Susie L Ford ….
Quiz Master ….
It was a great night for Susie’s Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe, on Thursday 16th September! It was the first time to be inside with all that lovely rain we had.
The quiz included a Table Top, A Music Round, Easy 5, Multiple Choices, The Danger Zone, An Impossible Question and Brainiacs Round. We had lots of laughter and a couple of famous SHUT YA GOBS!!
Congratulations went to:
- 1st Tyke That
- 2nd The Shebells
- 3rd Dunne And Dusted
- 4th The Socialites
- The Famous Lemon Went To Swedish Fourplay!
Thank you to the Balti House for hosting us and their great service. Thank you to you all for joining us and a special thank you to Clarisse Cooper for all her continuous help.
Great to have Andy Cooper back after 4 years and also excellent news to have Linda Lamb out of hospital xx
See you all next week.
Keep safe as always. Susie Q xxx
Categories: Readers Mail, Reviews
Leave a Reply