Susie’s Big Quiz results for 13th September at The Balti House

Another great crowd came for Susie’s Quiz at The Balti House in Esentepe on Monday 13th September.
The rounds were : TV, 1980s, A tabletop, Single Ladies, Backing Singers, The Big 20 and Whitney Houston.
Congratulations went to:
- 1st Dunne and Dusted
- 2nd Tyke That and
- The famous lemon went to Betcha by Golly Wow
Thank you to The Balti house for hosting us and we look forward to seeing you again for another Big Music Quiz next month.
Susie xxx
