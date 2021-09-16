The 3rd Girne Street Basketball tournament was a success

The Streetball Tournament, which was organised for the third time this year by the Akdeniz Sports Association in cooperation with the Municipality of Girne and the Prime Ministry Anti-Drug Commission, between 10th and 12th September, was the scene of colourful sights.

After the very competitive final matches, a medal and trophy ceremony was held for the teams that came first and second in the tournament. The President of the TRNC Prime Ministry Anti-Drug Commission Hasan Karaokçu, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü and representatives of the sponsor companies attended the ceremony. Akdeniz Sports Club officials made the following statement: “The 3rd street basketball tournament, which we held this year in cooperation with the Anti-Drugs Commission and Girne Municipality, ended with an award ceremony on Sunday, 12 September. This year, a total of 84 teams, male and female, took part in 8 categories: U8, U11, U13, U15, U17, U20, Masters and Seniors. Gift certificates were given to the teams that came first in the U8-U13 categories, and cash prizes were given to the teams that came first in the other categories. The winning teams are:

U8 – Winners – Akdeniz Dolphins – Akdeniz Blue

U11 Winner – Atom Ants – Runner-up – Lakers

U13 Women Winner – Black team – Runner-up – Flintstones

U13 Men Winner – Hunters – Runner-up – Chaos

U 15 Women Winner – Black Team – Runner-Up – Shockers

U 15 Men Winner – 99 Problems – Second Place – Kyrenia Bulls

U15 Special award on behalf of Kemal Hıfsıoğlu Enes İmralı

U17 Women Winner – Grand Vizier’s Left Turnstile – Second – Revolution

U17 Men Winner – Was up – Second – Habibi

U20 Women Winner – Loki – Runner-up – Shooting Stars

U20 Men Winner – Underrated Superstars – Runner-up Habibi

Master Women Winner – Orange 3rd – Second – Launch Team

Master Men First – Nostalgia – Second – Dedes

Big Women Winner – Net Rippers – Second – Dream Team

Big Men Winner – Red Lightnings – Second Fragon Nights

The statement made by the Akdeniz Sports Association is as follows. “In the tournament, which lasted for three days with the taste of a festival, we took great pleasure in encouraging young people to participate in sports and enabling them to spend a weekend intertwined with sports with their families. We thank our stakeholders in this event, Prime Ministry Anti-Drug Commission and Girne Municipality, as well as Cyprus Evi Frozen Foods Ltd, Sunpex Trading Ltd, Musmer Trading Ltd, Ezic, Final University, Hediyem Su, As-Da Dizayn Ltd, Yoga Kio, Efes, Serena Group, Ugemar Market, Mozarella Pizza, Güney Garaj and Deniz Medikal that supported our event. We would also like to thank all the athletes, families and supporters who participated in our tournament.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality