Applications continue for ARUCAD’s MA and PhD Programs

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) continues to accept students to master’s and doctoral programs for the 2021-2022 Academic Year Fall Semester.

ARUCAD provides education focused on art, design and communication with its well-known artist academic staff. The University offers a creative environment for candidates who will choose master’s and doctoral programs to grasp the theoretical and practical skills of different disciplines, and to produce their own concepts and works by interpreting them with their original approaches.

Scholarships of up to 100% are offered to TRNC citizens and international candidate students who will apply to three Master’s programs in Art, Architectural Design and Communication Studies, and two PhD programs in Architecture and Art and Cultural Management.

With its interdisciplinary education model, ARUCAD provides graduate education at the University’s Girne Campus to anyone who wants to have a privileged career in the fields of art, design and communication. Candidates who will apply to master’s and doctoral programs will have the opportunity to specialise in their preferred field with evening classes in order to facilitate participation.

Candidates can obtain detailed information about master’s and doctoral programs on the arucad.edu.tr website and by calling (0533) 833 0707.

Source : Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)