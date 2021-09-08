After 14 months of no league football it resumes on 16th September

By Richard Beale….
At long last after nearly 14 months without competitive football the 2021-22 season starts on the 16th of September with matches also being played on the 17/18 and the 19th.
Those who have seen a local football match will know what a very enjoyable experience it is. For those who have not why not try it for a change, living out here you do miss watching a live football at a Stadium, with crowds and atmosphere it is something special. It’s something that cannot be replaced and so different from watching a match on TV in a bar.
As it is the first round of matches it is hard to pick on form the “pick of the week”. However a Famagusta Derby Match on Saturday between MTG and Yonpaş Dumlupınar catches the eye in the Super League. Being a little biased! the Esentepe v Mormeneşke on Friday evening looks to be a good match on paper.
AKSA SÜPER LEAGUE.
|DATE
|MATCH
|KO
|VENUE
|16 Sept
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|v
|Cihangir SK
|7pm
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
|17 Sept
|Yenicami SK
|v
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK
|7pm
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|18 Sept
|Mağusa Türk Güçü
|v
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK
|4-30
|Famagusta Canbulat Stadium
|18 Sept
|Gönyeli SK
|v
|Türk Ocak
|4-30
|Gönyeli Stadium
|18 Sept
|Binatlı YSK
|v
|Hamitköy ŞHSK
|4-30
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|19 Sept
|Küçük Kaymaklı TSK
|v
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|4-30
|Lefkoşa Şut Hüseyin Ruso Stad.
|19 Sept
|Girne Halk Evi
|v
|Göçmenköy DSK
|4-30
|Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium
AKSA LEAGUE 1
|DATE
|MATCH
|KO
|VENUE
|Sept 17
|Esentepe KKSK
|v
|Mormeneşke GBSK
|4-30
|Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
|Sept 18
|Yalova SK
|v
|Düzkaya KOSK
|4-30
|Bostancı Tashın Mertekçi Stadium
|Sept 18
|L.Gençler Birliği SK
|v
|Görneç SK
|4-30
|İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
|Sept 18
|İncirli SK
|v
|China Bazar Gençlik Güçü TSK
|4-30
|Hüseyin Altıncıoğlu Stadium
|Sept 19
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK
|v
|Bostancı Bağcıl SK
|4-30
|Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium
|Sept 19
|Çetinkaya TSK
|V
|Dörtyol SK
|4-30
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sept 19
|Maraş GSK
|v
|Çanakkale TSK
|4-30
|Necip Halil Kartal Stad.
|Sept 19
|Miracle Değirmenlik SK
|v
|Karşıyaka ASK
|4-30
|Sadık Cemil Stadium
