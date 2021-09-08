After 14 months of no league football it resumes on 16th September

By Richard Beale….

At long last after nearly 14 months without competitive football the 2021-22 season starts on the 16th of September with matches also being played on the 17/18 and the 19th.

Those who have seen a local football match will know what a very enjoyable experience it is. For those who have not why not try it for a change, living out here you do miss watching a live football at a Stadium, with crowds and atmosphere it is something special. It’s something that cannot be replaced and so different from watching a match on TV in a bar.

As it is the first round of matches it is hard to pick on form the “pick of the week”. However a Famagusta Derby Match on Saturday between MTG and Yonpaş Dumlupınar catches the eye in the Super League. Being a little biased! the Esentepe v Mormeneşke on Friday evening looks to be a good match on paper.

AKSA SÜPER LEAGUE.

DATE MATCH KO VENUE 16 Sept Doğan Türk Birliği v Cihangir SK 7pm Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium 17 Sept Yenicami SK v Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK 7pm Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium 18 Sept Mağusa Türk Güçü v Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK 4-30 Famagusta Canbulat Stadium 18 Sept Gönyeli SK v Türk Ocak 4-30 Gönyeli Stadium 18 Sept Binatlı YSK v Hamitköy ŞHSK 4-30 Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium 19 Sept Küçük Kaymaklı TSK v Baf Ülkü Yurdu 4-30 Lefkoşa Şut Hüseyin Ruso Stad. 19 Sept Girne Halk Evi v Göçmenköy DSK 4-30 Girne 20 Temmuz Mete Adanır Stadium

AKSA LEAGUE 1

DATE MATCH KO VENUE Sept 17 Esentepe KKSK v Mormeneşke GBSK 4-30 Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium Sept 18 Yalova SK v Düzkaya KOSK 4-30 Bostancı Tashın Mertekçi Stadium Sept 18 L.Gençler Birliği SK v Görneç SK 4-30 İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium Sept 18 İncirli SK v China Bazar Gençlik Güçü TSK 4-30 Hüseyin Altıncıoğlu Stadium Sept 19 Yeniboğaziçi DSK v Bostancı Bağcıl SK 4-30 Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium Sept 19 Çetinkaya TSK V Dörtyol SK 4-30 Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sept 19 Maraş GSK v Çanakkale TSK 4-30 Necip Halil Kartal Stad. Sept 19 Miracle Değirmenlik SK v Karşıyaka ASK 4-30 Sadık Cemil Stadium