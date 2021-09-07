Supper Club event at the Colony Garden, Girne, Update

We give below a Supper Club update from Laurence Floyd for the Luther Vandross Soul Classics Show on 15th September at the Colony Garden, Girne.

Hi everyone

Will you please ensure that all reserved tickets are collected by Friday 10th September, unless you have advised of late collection due to travel from the UK. This is because I must declare final numbers to the House management

Please also advise if you require a vegetarian option. To date I have;

1 x vegetarian

1 x gluten free

1 x nut allergy

Finally, I must re-confirm that to attend the supper evening, you and your party must be in possession of:

A full vaccination certificate

or an Adapass with these details

or a current PCR test result

or an Antigen test result

You will be asked to produce one of the above as you enter the gates of the Garden.

I look forward to welcoming you all on the night.

Best regards

Laurence