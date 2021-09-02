President Tatar condemned the words of US Senator Menendez

President Ersin Tatar condemned US Senator Menendez over his recent comments that his dream is to see the last Turkish soldier leave North Cyprus.

Tatar was referring to remarks made by the US official at a ceremony on Monday 30th August, where he was presented with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III by the Greek Cypriot Administration. Stating that Menendez’s remarks are “unacceptable,” Tatar said “21st September is World Peace Day and that peace in Cyprus was ensured thanks to the presence of the Turkish Armed Forces.”

He emphasised that the security of Turkish Cypriots is important and that this security is ensured by the presence of Turkish soldiers under the guarantorship of Turkey.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office