Tatar: Greek Cypriot dominance mentality is unacceptable

President Ersin Tatar stated that the dominance mentality of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which attacked the UN Peacekeeping Force Commander Major General Ingrid Gjerde, who visited the Security Forces Command, is unacceptable.

Stating that the Greek Cypriot Administration continues its lynching attacks against Dutch Parliamentarian Liane den Haan, who visited the TRNC, Tatar emphasised that this time the UN Peacekeeping Force Commander, Major General Ingrid Gjerde, who visited the Security Forces Command, was targeted.

“The Greek Cypriot administration, which cannot accept Major General Gjerde’s meeting with Security Forces Commander Major General Zorlu Topaloğlu and the presence of Turkish and TRNC flags in this meeting, is launching vicious attacks against Major General Gjerde, and is making attempts to have her dismissed. The dominance mentality of the Greek Cypriot administration is unacceptable. The attacks show that the racist, outdated and inhumane mentality of the Greek Cypriot administration has not changed.

While the Greek Cypriot administration continues its attempts to silence the TRNC and destroy its international relations, it leads the inhumane isolation and implementation of embargoes against the Turkish Cypriot people, while the EU and others who talk about human rights remain spectators. This attitude of the Greek Cypriot administration is unacceptable and is against human rights”.

Stating that the Greek Cypriot side sees itself as the sole owner of Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot people as a minority, Tatar emphasised that they do not accept the ignoring of the TRNC.

Pointing out that there are two separate states in Cyprus and that the state of the Turkish Cypriot people is the TRNC, President Tatar said: “The TRNC, which stems from its sovereignty with the will of the Turkish Cypriot people, will, of course, continue its international relations, no power will be able to prevent this, and our flags will continue to flutter. It should not be forgotten that the Turkish Cypriot people have all kinds of rights on this Island, at least as much as the Greek Cypriots, and will never give up on their rights.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office