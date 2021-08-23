Pilot implementation of Adapass starts on 27 August in Lefkoşa

The pilot implementation of the Adapass system, which was created to inquire electronically the test and vaccination status of people who will enter the enterprises determined by the Communicable Diseases High Committee, starts on Friday 27th August in the borders of Lefkoşa district.

According to the decisions of the Communicable Diseases High Committee published in the Official Gazette, the criteria determined by the Committee are integrated into the Adapass system.

Before entering the designated places/activities/sectors/events, the QR code on the person’s vaccination certificate will be queried through the Adapass system.

If the required vaccination certificate and PCR tests are sufficient for entering the venues/activities/sectors according to the rule determined and uploaded to Adapass, the person will be granted entry approval.

After the venue/sector/activity/events register at adapass.gov.ct.tr/company/register, the application will be opened with a password to be sent to the e-mail address of the enterprise and to the operators via SMS.

The sectors that are required to register for the Adapass system are as follows:

“Bars and clubs, taverns, cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, internet cafes, betting shops, night clubs, barber shops, hairdressers, beauty parlours, massage parlours, tattoo shops, sectors that will hold collective events, stores-boutiques, cinema-theatre halls, concerts-exhibitions, indoor sports halls, indoor swimming pools, hotels, casinos, youth camps, wedding-engagement-circumcision ceremonies, bingo, indoor children’s play areas, places of worship.”

It was reiterated that venues/sectors/activity/events that have not registered for the Adapass system yet should register at adapass.gov.ct.tr/company/register. In addition, it was announced that businesses that are not among the specified sectors can optionally register at adapass.gov.ct.tr.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office