Yeni Boğaziçi are 2021 Erdal Barut Memorial Trophy Winner

On Wednesday evening 18th August the annual match to remember the late Esentepe President Erdal Barut was contested between Esentepe and Yeni Boğaziçi, the visitors running out winners in an entertaining game.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 1 YENİ BOĞAZİÇİ TSK 3

Wednesday August 18 – Erdal Barut Memorial Trophy – Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

As the old saying goes ” a game of two halves” Esentepe dominating the first half and Yeni Boğaziçii gaining the upper hand in the second half.

A minute silence was observed before the kick off as the large crowd including a smattering of expats remembered the late President.

As in their previous pre-season matches Esentepe were on top in the opening stages and went close to scoring in the 5th minute following a Hüseyin corner from the right Emrah header hit the crossbar, bounced down and was cleared off the line by Serhat.

The first goal was not far away for Esentepe in the 7th minute Hüseyin won the ball in midfield before putting Ege through on the right, he crossed to the far post where EMRAH was on hand to bundle the ball in. 1-0.

It was all Esentepe confidently passing the ball around with Hüseyin Ermis in midfield being particularly impressive.

However it was not all one way traffic in a rare Yeni Boğaziçi attack Cağrı volleyed over from a good position.

Esentepe goalkeeper Tuğrul was called into action in the 24th minute when out of the blue Cemil hit a fierce shot which Tuğrul dived to push the ball over the bar for a corner.

Esentepe came close again in the 41st minute when following Hüseyin short corner Ege hit a rasping shot which hit the inside of the Yeni Boğaziçi left hand post and bounced into the grateful arms of goalkeeper Remezettin.

Against the run of play Yeni Boğaziçi won a free kick just outside the Esentepe box.

TOLGA KARA shot beat the wall and goalkeeper Tuğrul diving to his left. HALF TIME SCORE: 1-1.

Yeni Boğaziçi made numerous changes at the break, whereas Esentepe with a depleted squad due to injuries could only make a few changes.

It was one of those replacements AHMET YALÇIN who gave Yeni Boğaziçi the lead receiving a ball from a throw in he finished clinically with a shot that gave Tuğrul no chance diving to his right. 1-2

This goal seemed to have blown “the wind out of the Esentepe sails” and they visually looked drained.

Yeni Boğaziçi wrestled control of the midfield from Esentepe and they continued to look dangerous on the attack.

Esentepe attacks were telegraphed and easily contained now but Hürkan raised Esentepe’s hopes in the 68th minute shooting just wide.

Yeni Boğaziçi sealed the match and took a firm grip on the Memorial Trophy in the 88th minute following a cross from the right and DOĞUS ÖZER poked in at the far post. 1-3

Yeni Boğaziçi were promoted from the BTM League when the last time we had competitive football they have invested wisely and brought in a number of experienced tried and tested players, they have a large squad that will challenge for promotion when the season begins.

Esentepe squad has been hit by injuries and transfers experience campaigners Mahmut, Burak, Ilyas and Emek were all missing and their presence would have helped especially when Yeni Boğaziçi started to dominate in the second half. Esentepe have also lost two of their brightest stars this week ŞÜKRÜ ERDOĞAN and HÜSEYIN DEYNEKLİ both teenagers have signed for Trabzonspor in Turkey. All of Esentepe send them our best wishes and hope they impress to earn a full time professional football playing contract.

Esentepe Coach Kiliç Ali Kahraman is having to juggle his small squad but hopes to bring in a couple of forwards from Turkey on trial in the next few days.

ESENTEPE MEN OF THE MATCH – HÜSEYİN ERMİŞ the Captain had a fine match in midfield especially in the first half where he “ran the show” but tired in the second half.

MUSTAFA SOYTÜRK – had an outstanding match at right back where he won the battle against the dangerous Yeni Boğaziçi winger Serhat. He looked so sound and assured and found time to overlap.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Tuğrul (gk): MUSTAFA SOYTÜRK, Nersin, Gürkan Demir (Şenol 60), Acıl (Hürkan 45): Emre, Salih, HUSEYİN ERMİŞ: Ege, Emrah (Devram 70), Eser (Asif 43).