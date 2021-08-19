“Teslimat” film is finalist in Turkey

The Turkish Cypriot short film “Teslimat”, directed by Doğuş Özokutan and produced by Vasvi Çiftçioğlu, became a finalist at the “Diaspora International Short Film Festival” held in Turkey.

“Teslimat” which was shot by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), and post-production made with the financial support of the Culture Department, succeeded in reaching the finals among 12 films in the Turkish Talking Movies category in the festival where 3,123 applications were made from around the world.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office