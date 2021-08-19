Girne Municipality establishes a stall for Baby Asya

Today, 18th August 2021, Girne Municipality is raising money to support patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type-1, by establishing a stall in the Girne open air market in support of the Baby Asya.

The Municipality of Girne announced that all the income from the sales made at the stall set up in the Girne open market will be donated to the Baby Asya fund. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü was at the stall making sales and collecting donations.

You can donate 20TL for Baby Asya by writing Asya and sending it to 6474 from all phone operators, or by sending donations to:

Account name: Asya Polatli

Branch Name: Gonyeli / K.K.T.C

Turkey Iş Bank TL account

Account Number / IBAN: 6804-0147569

TR07 0006 4000 0016 8040 1475 69

İşbank EURO account

Swiftcode – ISBKTRISXXX

Account Number / IBAN: 6804-0177619

TR24 0006 4000 0026 8040 1776 19

İşbank USD account

Swiftcode – ISBKTRISXXX

Account Number / IBAN: 6804-0177604

TR41 0006 4000 0026 8040 1776 04

İşbank STG account

Swiftcode – ISBKTRISXXX

Account Number / IBAN 6804-0177623

TR13 0006 4000 0026 8040 1776 23

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the Municipality will support all the activities that will be held for the Baby Asya fund. Inviting all the public to be aware of such health issues, Güngördü added that they will provide all necessary assistance within the available means.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality