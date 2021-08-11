Minister Canaltay opened the Postal-History of Cyprus Exhibition

The Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay, opened the “Cyprus Postal History Exhibition” at the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts, the exhibition “Limitless”, is the fourth solo exhibition of Kazakh artist Andrey Orazbayev in the TRNC.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition organised by the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts, the Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay and the Head of the Near East Creation Museums Department Prof. Dr. Ali Efdal Özkul gave speeches.

In her speech at the opening of the exhibitions, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay said that the Near East Organisation is an important institution that has made a name for itself with the breakthroughs it has made in the fields of education, science and technology and has become a role model for many institutions. Reminding that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Post Office was established 57 years ago, Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay said that with technology, there has been a significant transformation in the materials used in postal services. Emphasising that this transformation can be observed in a concrete way with the “Cyprus Postal History Exhibition”, the Minister said “The exhibition displays materials that were used in postal services starting from the British colonial period until the middle of the 20th century, and each of which contains a history.”

Minister Eroğlu Canaltay, said that the Near East University Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts, designed as the largest modern art museum in the Near East geography, brings the works of hundreds of artists to the public with the support it gives to art and artists. She ended her speech with the words “I would like to thank the Art Museum”.

In the first of the exhibitions held at the Near East University İrfan Günsel Congress Center Exhibition Hall, many of the works registered in the inventory of the TRNC Post Office meet with art and history enthusiasts. In the “Cyprus Postal History Exhibition”, there are many materials used for postal services such as scales, weights, seals, and clocks in various sizes and shapes, especially stamps.

The fourth solo exhibition of Kazakh artist Andrey Orazbayev in TRNC, entitled “Limitless”, brings together 30 works of modern art that are worth seeing. The exhibition will be open to visitors at the Near East University İrfan Günsel Congress Center Exhibition Hall until the end of August.

Source: Ministry of Public Works and Transportation