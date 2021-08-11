Children had a wonderful time at the Karagöz Hacivat Shadow Play

Girne Municipality Summer Holiday Children’s Workshops continued with the Karagöz Hacivat Shadow Play by theater artist Izel Seylani last night (10th August 2021).

The children had a pleasant time at the event held in the open area at Ozanköy Mustafa Özkalım Football Stadium. The children received useful messages from the shadow play, which instilled environmental awareness and explained that the mask, social distance and hygiene rules should be followed in the Covid 19 epidemic, and they burst into laughter from time to time whilst accompanying the songs in the play.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they have met with children in many events since June, despite the pandemic, and expressed his great pleasure to bring together the Karagöz Hacivat Shadow Play, which is a part of the culture of Turkey and Cyprus, and thanked the artist Izel Seylani, who stated that he was excited and happy again to meet with children 13 months later, after cultural and artistic activities were suspended due to the pandemic. At the end of the show, the artist, who took the children behind the scenes for the first time, gave them information about the shadow play and answered the questions of the young audience.

Summer Vacation Children’s Workshops, Add Pot Paint Flowers at 10:00 at the Social Life Center on August 12, 2021, Dance Workshop at the Art Gallery on August 16, 2021 at 11:00, Street Basketball on August 20-21-22, 2021, 26-27 It will continue with Tent Camp in Karaağaç in August.

Source (Turkish); Girne Municipality