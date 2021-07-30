Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns EU Maraş statement

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Statement:

We condemn the statement concerning Maraş on 27th July, on behalf of the EU.

This and similar unrealistic statements, ignoring the Turkish Cypriot people, and reflecting only the views of the Greek Cypriot side, have no value or validity for us. This biased position of the EU, displayed with the pretext of membership solidarity and veto concerns is not helpful for the solution of the Cyprus issue.

We fully support all decisions taken by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) authorities and their proposals regarding the settlement of the Cyprus issue and the Maraş initiative. The Maraş initiative is a decision of the TRNC Government.

The EU should honour its commitments to the Turkish Cypriot people following the Annan Plan in 2004 and commit itself to addressing the TRNC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office