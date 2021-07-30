News from the Asylum: Woman age shame scandal

In an appalling example of unwarranted ageism. A woman was, shockingly, described as a 62 year old grandmother.

The 62 year old, who is a grandmother, brought claims for everything she could think of at an Industrial Tribunal in the UK. Agreeing that she was 62 and a grandmother she nevertheless pleaded that the accurate description of her was a foul attempt to smear her as no longer being a 16 year old virgin and therefore unemployable and unfit for a blind date. The woman is not blind. A judge agreed that this was the most egregious case of discrimination ever brought before the courts of a so called civilised country.

WARNING: The article above contains a lot of poetic licence but is true in substance.