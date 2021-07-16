Carole Lloyd’s donation to Heartbeat, NCCCT

Readers Mail….

From Kate Cornwell…Heartbeat….NCCCT…..

Carole was well known as the raffle ticket seller at coffee mornings and other events held by Heartbeat, North Cyprus Cancer Charity Trust, which she supported with such dedication, for many years. Carole sadly died in August 2020 and is sorely missed.

Carole so kindly left in her will, monies for our charity and at our monthly committee meeting, Brenda Ramsey Executor of her Will, kindly presented a cheque for an incredible amount of £5,000. This money will help our charity, Heartbeat, NCCCT to help so many people in the coming months.

Rest in Peace Carole and a big thank you for your wonderful kindness and donation that you gave to our charity, Heartbeat, NCCCT.