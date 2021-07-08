BRS News : UK travellers arriving from Red UK at 7th July

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 7th July 2021

BRITISH RESIDENTS’ SOCIETY UPDATE IN RELATION TO THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS RE-CATEGORISATION OF UNITED KINGDOM AS RED WITH EFFECT FROM THURSDAY 8TH JULY 2021

In view of the forthcoming re-categorisation of the United Kingdom with effect from tomorrow, we have been having some discussions with the British High Commission in an attempt to clarify some of the implications. We focused on a small number of quite specific areas.

ARE BRITISH PASSPORT HOLDERS WITH A TRNC RESIDENCY VISA BEING GRANTED ENTRY INTO THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS UNDER THE NEW CATEGORY OF RED, AS THE ONLY REFERENCE BEING MADE IS TO RESIDENCY PERMIT HOLDERS WITHIN THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS

The advice given by the British High Commission is as follows, and is not entirely unexpected, a TRNC Residency visa confers no right of entry into the Republic of Cyprus. Although the United Kingdom has been re-categorised as Red, HOLIDAY MAKERS from the United Kingdom will still be permitted to enter the Republic of Cyprus but will be subject to the entry criteria as defined for all arrivals from a Red category country.

CLARIFICATION THAT ANY BRITISH PASSPORT HOLDER IN POSSESSION OF A VACCINATION CERTIFICATE ISSUED BY THE TRNC WILL BE GRANTED ENTRY INTO THE REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS, AS NEITHER THE TRNC OR TURKEY IS SHOWN UNDER THE LIST OF ” a valid certificate of vaccination issued by the following states:”

The advice given by the British High Commission is as follows, The vaccination certificate only relates to those vaccinations covered by the EU. It basically means that those entering under the red category without an EU approved vaccine must provide a negative PCR test on arrival and then undertake a further PCR test on arrival and isolate for 72 hours.

DOES THE 72 HOUR ISOLATION NEED TO BE AT A DECLARED ROC ADDRESS, WHICH MUST BE SHOWN ON THE CYPRUS FLIGHT PASS FORM, AND IS SUBJECT TO CHECKS?

The advice given by the British High Commission is as follows, It is the policy of the ROC so people must decide how they interpret the rules.

IF LEAVING THE ROC ALMOST IMMEDIATELY TO ENTER THE TRNC WOULD THAT BE CONSIDERED AS ENTERING ISOLATION (AS THE TRAVELLER WOULD BE AWAY FROM OTHER ROC CITIZENS)?

The advice given by the British High Commission is as follows, It is the policy of the ROC so people must decide how they interpret the rules.

May we summarise the situation as we currently understand it, for any member intending to enter Cyprus via the Republic of Cyprus with effect from tomorrow,

You must travel with a negative printed PCR test certificate, for a test within the last 72 hours. You should expect to be required to submit to a further PCR test upon arrival in the ROC. The cost of this test will be paid for by the traveller.

It is not known whether you should for the moment plan and expect to remain in self-isolation within the ROC until the test result is issued. It is not known how long a test result will take to arrive, or how it will arrive, presumably by e-mail? But the period of self-isolation required by the ROC is 72 hours. It is not known if the ROC authorities will choose to apply a requirement to complete self-isolation within the ROC, to a traveller intending to immediately travel onto the TRNC.

It is not known how the ROC authorities intends to manage / supervise the period of self-isolation if you were to be required to complete this within the ROC.

It is not known who would pay for the period spent in self-isolation, but it would be prudent to budget some money for a cost involved.

It is unclear at the current time how you will be treated if you choose to highlight your intention to immediately travel onto the TRNC.

The summary above should be read in conjunction with the following press release issued by the Republic of Cyprus Government

05072021_EPIDIMIOLOGIKI-EIKONA-CHORON – English.pdf (pio.gov.cy)

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :