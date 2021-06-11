Mayor Güngördu spoke at International UCLG Culture Summit launch

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü participated as a speaker at the launch of the UCLG United Cities and Local Governments Culture Summit held online via Zoom.

The launch of the UCLG Culture Summit, which will be hosted by İzmir between 9th and 11th September 2021, was held online on Thursday, 10th June via the Zoom platform. The launch was followed by more than two hundred mayors and non-governmental organisations all over the world.

Güngördü said: “In the upcoming UCLG Culture Summit, we will benefit from the unifying power of culture and art that we need to bring people together.”

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, as United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG MEWA) (Middle East and West Asia) Regional Organisation Culture and Tourism Committee Chairman, emphasised in his speech at the launch of the summit, which has great international significance, the importance of culture and art for people living in cities. He stated that at the summit to be held in September, they aim to breathe life into cities by producing universal culture and art policies. Also, pointing out that culture and art are the most important unifying factor for the whole world of humanity, Güngördü emphasised that they will benefit from the unifying power of culture and art in order to create a world in peace and tranquility and achieve sustainable development goals.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality