Frank Gillin Rest in Peace

Today Wednesday 9th June the funeral of Frank Gillin was held at Lapta Cemetery with a maximum of 20 mourners being able to attend due to COVID-19 regulations.

There was however an opportunity to witness the funeral on Facebook “North Cyprus Funeral Streaming click here

For those who attended there was a request not to wear black, there were to be no flowers but contributions to Tulips will be gratefully received at their shop in Alsancak or at their Lambousa market stand.

Many readers will remember Frank with his wife Joan had a very informative website “Frank and Joans Diary” which had a huge following from those interested in life in Northern Cyprus.