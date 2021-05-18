Girne Municipality Youth Platform is Created

Girne Municipality is establishing a Youth Platform with young people aged 15-21 with the slogan “Think young, add momentum to life”. With the information given by the Municipality of Girne, with the platform to be created with the participation of young people born in the city and across the country in the period 2000-2006, it is aimed to gather active and participating young people together with human rights, environment, culture, art, informatics, technology, education, workshops, trips, and idea meetings.

The last participation to the Girne Municipality Youth Platform, which will continue its activities in cooperation with the TRNC Prime Ministry Youth Office, the TRNC Prime Ministry Anti-Drugs Commission, the Girne Youth Development Center (GIGEM), the Young Informatics and Innovation Association, the Youth Center Association, the Cyprus Turkish Youth Congress and all municipalities, will take place on Wednesday 2nd June 2021.

For registration, it is possible to make an application at http://www.girnebelediyesi.com/genclik-platformu-kayit/, for information and communication, 0548 890 55 00 can be called.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Manager Misli Kadıoğlu, said that the Girne Municipality Youth Platform is to be formed with the participation of young people between the ages of 15-21. She said that she aims to encourage young people to become active, participatory, productive and self-confident individuals, to produce sustainable projects in the city and to contribute and provide space for the development of sense of belonging.

At the same time, Kadıoğlu said that they are with them while building their future, but they work to create opportunities for them to develop themselves through civil society works, online and face-to-face trainings, idea meetings, workshops and trips, and besides the works of the municipality that touch the human life, stated that it is aimed to accelerate urban life with a dynamic city.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that he believes that the new world will be shaped by the perspectives of young people. Güngördü expressed his belief that the Youth Platform, which will prepare programs on human rights and freedoms, environment, sports, technology, youth policies for the development of members and volunteers, will contribute to the lives of young people.

Expressing that young people are ready to give all kinds of support so that they can compete and embrace the young people of the world, Güngördü emphasised that they will embrace all young people with the Girne Municipality Children’s Council and the Girne Youth Platform.

Güngördü invited young people, saying, “Your participation in online or face-to-face studies under necessary conditions after the restrictions you have experienced due to the epidemic is very valuable for both us and your bright future. Spend this most precious time in the most efficient way. Be the young people who contribute to world peace with solidarity, sharing and love. I wish you to exist as an individual on this platform, and I embrace all of you with love.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality