Thank you Eron Supermarket for home delivery service

By Margaret Sheard ….

Our local supermarket decided to make a change to their home delivery service but unfortunately there will be a period of non-delivery while the process is being completed.

This has caused a problem for two people with some health and mobility problems, so what to do? Noticing a comment on Facebook about the change in home delivery I replied and Eron Supermarket was recommended (on the by-pass opposite GAU), although it was not sure what the extent of their area was.

I contacted Eron and they confirmed that they would deliver to me if the order was in excess of 200TL. Having visited this supermarket in the past, we made a quick visit to establish their range of goods and were very impressed. An order was sent last week by What’sApp at 8am and the delivery came at around 10am. Everything except 2 items not available were delivered as per the list sent. How is that for good service and they checked a number of items by sending product photos so we could confirm what we wanted.

Thank you Eron Supermarket, we will certainly be coming back to you.