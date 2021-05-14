BRS News : COVID-19 Regulations and news updates 13th May 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

UPDATED REGULATIONS

This Update is for the period up to and including 27th May.

The CURFEW will continue between 10pm and 5am – Monday to Friday.

On Sundays (16th and 23rd) only prescribed businesses will be open and this will include restaurants etc, BUT only for take-away deliveries.

After 27th May the CURFEW will be 11pm until 5am EVERYDAY

This will only be rescinded if a further change is made due to increased infections.

Restaurants, patisseries, and taverns will now be able to open between 10am until 9.30pm. All other businesses allowed to open can operate from 8.30am until 9pm.

Beaches and outdoor pools are to be allowed to re-open.

The ‘Home Quarantine’ age limits for those returning to the TRNC from the UK has been changed to ‘Over 60 years of age‘ and ‘Under 18 years of age‘.

The Government will review the introduction of the ‘Double Vaccine – Double PCR’ and no Quarantine rule on June 10th.

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :