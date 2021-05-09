BRS News : COVID-19 Regulations and news updates 8th May 2021

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

INCOMPLETE RESIDENCY APPLICATIONS

Please note that for any person who has not completed their Residency application and has had to leave the TRNC, upon return you may be required to start the process again.

Under ‘normal’ circumstances if an application is dormant for more than 30 days it is cancelled. Due to the difficulties with COVID, this has generally been waived BUT you will need to make an appointment with the Immigration office at Lefkosa to clarify your situation on your return if your application is cancelled.

LATEST COVID REGULATIONS

CURFEW

Monday to Saturday 21:00 – 05:00

Sunday Full Curfew (21:00 Saturday – 05:00 Monday – except for the basic needs).

As of May 27, 2021 curfew will be between 22.30 and 05.00 EVERY day of the week.

As it is Mother’s day on 09.05.2021, florists will be allowed to serve on this day through online ordering and home delivery.

In order to minimise the duration of stay at indoor and outdoor areas and to reduce the risk of contamination, it has been decided not to allow live music in the relevant venues (cafe, restaurant, tavern, park, etc.) until 27.05.2021. Unless a decision is made to the contrary, live music can commence in the relevant enterprises as of 27.05.2021.

Due to the increasing number of cases in India, Brazil, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon, it has been decided to stop any entry into the TRNC from these countries (excluding TRNC citizens) until a second decision is taken.

As long as weekly PCR tests are done, team sports can train in indoor and outdoor areas and begin competitions without spectators on 17.05.2021.

As of 17.05.2021, it has been deemed appropriate for sea cruise boats to serve at one third of their capacity. Tour staff will be required to have a repeat PCR test every seven days. Legal action will be initiated against those who are found not to be complying with the specified rules.

If all staff in internet cafes have their PCR tests by 17.05.2021, they can open on 18.05.2021. Customer details need to be logged and will be able to use the computers for a maximum of 2 hours. If the workplace is found to be non-compliant with the rules, they may be forced to close.

The issue of double PCR negativity and double vaccination entry into the country without quarantine will be re-evaluated as of June 10, 2021, according to the current epidemiological data of the future country (number of cases, test positivity, risk status, etc.) and also considering the vaccination rate in our country.

Markets will be open between 07:00 and 20:00.

Retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors not specified as closed can open between 08:30 and 20:00; restaurants, cafes, patisseries, and taverns can serve between 10:00 and 20:30.

LEAVING CYPRUS VIA THE REPUBLIC

We have been advised by the Consular Department of the British High Commission that persons LEAVING via Larnaca or Paphos airports WILL BE allowed to leave despite having overstayed during the pandemic.

However, at the airport they will be advised by RoC Immigration officers that if they re-enter via Larnaca or Paphos they will be given a 90-day visa and that they MUST leave within that 90-day period OR they WILL BE REFUSED ENTRY to the Republic.

No exceptions!

LEAVING THE TRNC FOR THE UK

As of 4am 12th May ANY person flying to the UK via TURKEY (this includes all transit passengers) WILL be required to enter mandatory quarantine for 10-days.

As Turkey has been reclassified as a RED country, as far as the UK is concerned this period of quarantine MUST be spent in a Government authorised hotel at your own cost. Approximate charges for the 10 period are in the region of £1,800 per person.

Further details can be found using the following link.

https://www.gov.uk/uk-border-control

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :