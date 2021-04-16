TRNC Republic Park cleaned by Lefkosa and Girne teams

Cleaning activities continue within the scope of environmental cleaning awareness activities initiated by the Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment.

Cumhuriyet Park was cleaned by Environment Department teams on 15th April 2021.

Ministry of Tourism and Environment Environmental Protection Department, within the framework of the TRNC Environment Law, is providing the effective administrative framework that points to environmental threats and necessity to realise and implement the measures to be taken against them, encouraging sustainable development and conducting in a more effective monitoring, auditing and controllable structure. It continues environmental cleaning campaigns, one of the activities carried out to raise awareness on environmental issues.

Within the scope of the cleaning works initiated by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Environmental Protection Department, whose main task is to inspect environmental sustainability, in order to raise awareness on environmental cleaning, work was carried out in Lefkosa Republic Park by the personnel of the Department of Environmental Protection of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Lefkosa and Girne teams.

Source (Turkish): Ministry of Tourism and Environment