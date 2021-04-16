TRNC Ministry of Health reminder of home quarantine arrangements

The Ministry of Health reminded that in order to benefit from the home quarantine application with an electronic wristband, approval should be obtained in accordance with the criteria determined by the Ministry of Health and the registration and payment procedures should be completed by downloading the mobile application named “Stay Safe” to the mobile phones before coming to the country.
In a written statement made by the Ministry of Health, it was reminded that people who will be approved by the ministry and who will have a permit certificate for home quarantine in line with the following criteria will be included in the “Quarantine Tracking System” within the scope of electronic wristband application.
The criteria determined by the Home Quarantine Evaluation Committee of the Ministry of Health was also reminded.
Criteria is as follows:
- Elderly people over 70 years old
- Children under 12 years old
- Atherosclerotic heart disease, cardiac insufficiency
- Patients who take immunosuppressive therapy
- Cancer patients who receive chemotherapy and radiotherapy within the last 6 months
- Those who have minor operation within 1 month
- Those who have major operation within 3 months
- Physically and mentally disabled people
- Persons who have neurodegenerative illnesses
- Autism Spectrum
- Psychiatric cases diagnosed within the last 3 months (report should be written by the specialist psychiatrist who is following the treatment)
- Those living with a colostomy bag and a permanent urinary catheter
- Persons with final stage renal failure who need dialysis
- Organ and stem cell transplant patients
- Pregnancy
Source: TRNC Public Information Office
