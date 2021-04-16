TRNC Ministry of Health reminder of home quarantine arrangements

The Ministry of Health reminded that in order to benefit from the home quarantine application with an electronic wristband, approval should be obtained in accordance with the criteria determined by the Ministry of Health and the registration and payment procedures should be completed by downloading the mobile application named “Stay Safe” to the mobile phones before coming to the country.

In a written statement made by the Ministry of Health, it was reminded that people who will be approved by the ministry and who will have a permit certificate for home quarantine in line with the following criteria will be included in the “Quarantine Tracking System” within the scope of electronic wristband application.

The criteria determined by the Home Quarantine Evaluation Committee of the Ministry of Health was also reminded.

Criteria is as follows:

Elderly people over 70 years old

Children under 12 years old

Atherosclerotic heart disease, cardiac insufficiency

Patients who take immunosuppressive therapy

Cancer patients who receive chemotherapy and radiotherapy within the last 6 ​months

Those who have minor operation within 1 month

Those who have major operation within 3 months

Physically and mentally disabled people

Persons who have neurodegenerative illnesses

Autism Spectrum

Psychiatric cases diagnosed within the last 3 months (report should be written ​by the specialist psychiatrist who is following the treatment)

Those living with a colostomy bag and a permanent urinary catheter

Persons with final stage renal failure who need dialysis

Organ and stem cell transplant patients

Pregnancy

Source: TRNC Public Information Office