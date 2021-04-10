Covid-19 controls and food inspections continue in Girne

During the official controls made by Girne Municipality, between 26 March – 07 April 2021, 357 enterprises were inspected for hygiene and Covid-19 measures, One workplace that did not comply in accordance with Covid-19 measures was sealed, 3 workplaces were fined, a workplace with inadequate hygiene conditions also had its activity stopped.

Girne Municipality continues to follow up with the official controls regarding the general Covid-19 measures issued within the framework of the decisions of the Council of Ministers of the businesses providing commercial services and to share the results of these controls with the public, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect the whole world.

Within the scope of general workplace inspections, 30 workplaces were notified of their deficiencies, one workplace was sealed for working out of working hours due to Covid-19 measures, and the same workplace was fined. 2 betting office businesses that allowed people into their indoor workplace and did not ensure the implementation of social distance rules were also fined in accordance with the Covid-19 pandemic measures. The operation of an establishment with insufficient hygiene conditions was also stopped.

In addition, it was stated that the sales in the Girne Municipality Open Market, which is held every Wednesday, were carried out within the framework of the Covid-19 pandemic measures, and it was stated that the Health and Zabita Police teams were assigned to control both the sales conditions of the sellers and the Covid measures during the shopping period of the citizens.

Naile Soyel, Girne Health Branch Manager:

“Risk factors in terms of human health and food safety are monitored during official controls in all food-related workplaces. Legal sanctions are applied in the determination of the conditions that may pose a threat to human health during the official controls carried out by our municipality with an independent will within the legal framework and in the light of scientific principles. All audits are reported and recorded. Taking all necessary precautions regarding Covid-19 recently, when we have also increased the night inspections, it is important for the safety of both our people and workplace employees”.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said:

“As local government, which assume great responsibilities in the management of the pandemic process, we act with the utmost awareness of the importance of this responsibility. Official controls, which are vital in pandemic management, have been carried out uninterruptedly since the first day of the pandemic. Although these controls seem to be compelling for the tradesmen, they are for the continuation of daily life as well as the maintenance of economic activity and not to experience closing down once again. In order to keep the number of cases under control and to alleviate the burden of our healthcare professionals, it is essential that masks, social distance and hygiene rules are fulfilled by each individual. Since commercial enterprises have more responsibility, all necessary precautions should be taken. “Criminal sanctions will continue to be imposed on businesses that do not work in accordance with the rules in order to prevent the sectors from closing.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality