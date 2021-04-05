Ministry of Tourism, new Undersecretary is Serhan Aktunç

Serhan Aktunç has been appointed as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment as of 31.03.2021.

The curriculum vitae of Serhan Aktunç, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment is as follows;

He graduated from Bilkent University Tourism and Hotel Management in 1998. He completed his Master’s Degree Education at Surrey University, London in 1999 with his thesis “International Marketing and Service Marketing”.

In addition to his academic career as a lecturer at Near East University since 2008, he has also worked as Marketing and Development Manager in various private companies.

Aktunç, who worked as a manager in the business he founded in 2013, also speaks very good English.

Serhan Aktunç is married and has two children.

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Tourism and Environment