Easter message from TRNC President Ersin Tatar

We have received from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Presidency, the Easter message from President Ersin Tatar which we would like to share with our readers throughout the world.

“I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt wishes to all Christians living on our island and the world on this Easter Sunday.

For Christians, Easter represents a time of reflection and renewal at a time when the world is facing great challenges due to the pandemic, and people forced to celebrate one of the most significant and momentous events on the Christian calendar, not with their families, in congregations at churches or places of worship in many countries, but in their homes.

This Easter has poignancy with families separated and long standing traditions interrupted at a time when the TRNC – together with the rest of the world – is taking steps to vaccinate the people of the country in the face of a global health crisis.

As we share the celebrations of Passover, Easter, and this time of renewal, let’s explore our shared resolve and purpose in our common aspirations to find a sustainable peace in our region and world through cooperation and mutual respect.

With these thoughts, I would once again like to convey to all Christians in the country and the world a Happy Easter and wish them good health.”