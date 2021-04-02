ELA rehabilitation Centre was given almost 30,000TL from three organisation.

The first was £2000 from the Bellapais Lodge. Ian Kenny and Eddie Hollely donated the sum to Osman Tas the director of the Centre and Ozlem Aksit the Centre manager.

CESV112 donated 5000TL with 2,000TL donation from Creditwest bank.

ELA Rehabilitation Centre has nearly 100 clients on their books.

Rehabilitation has no lower or upper age and the Centre have clients from a few months old up to 75 years old.

ELA was established in 2008 and they moved to their new center 5 years ago, and they do not get any funds from the government.

All the services that they offer are paid by the client’s family and friends.

Various specialist medical professions visit ELA and help on a pro bono basis to help arrange clients’ treatments.

Since Covid some of the clients have had to reduce the number of times they can attend for the various services. This 30,000TL will go towards filling the gap to allow clients to continue their rehabilitation.

The three organisations will hopefully work together for further ventures and helping the community of Northern Cyprus.