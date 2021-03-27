Prime Minister Saner: Turkish Cypriots will not take a step back

Prime Minister Ersan Saner stated that Greece and the Greek Cypriot side have turned the 200th Anniversary of the Greek Uprising into a hostility propaganda for Turkey and the Turkish people.

Saner said that the words of the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades put forward at the press conference following his meeting with the Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis in Athens were not innocent and friendly. Saner also added “the Greek Cypriot leader and Greek Prime Minister seem to wish in a hostile manner to end the presence of the Turkish Cypriot people in Cyprus which has been continuing for 450 years. Anastasiades wants the Turkish soldiers to withdraw from the Island of Cyprus and lifting of isolations. The Greek Prime Minister’s support in that direction is an indication that the Greek-Greek Cypriot mentality will never change”.



Making a call to stop injustice for the Turkish Cypriot people, Prime Minister Saner said “It should be known that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots, who did not bow to the Enosis desire of the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo even in the most difficult conditions, are more powerful today compared to yesterday and will never take a step back from claiming their state, sovereignty and security”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office