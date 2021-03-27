President Tatar condemned attack on Limassol mosque

President Ersin Tatar condemned the attack on a mosque in Limassol. Regarding the event, Tatar said that, as in the past, Greek Cypriot provocations have been brought to the agenda prior to the negotiation process.

Tatar added “Greek Cypriot provocations have been intensified before the 5+UN meeting to be held on 27-29 April in Geneva. Mosques, religious and holy places have been attacked in South Cyprus. On the occasion of 200th Anniversary of the Greek Rebellion, racist and fascist slogans were written on the walls of a mosque in Limassol. This event shows once more the Greek Cypriot mentality. It should not be forgotten that during the 1963-1974 period, hundreds of mosques were attacked and destroyed. Our suggestion to the Greek Administration and its leadership is that they should not organise and support such racist and fascist attacks, they should prevent them and arrest those responsible as soon as possible”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office