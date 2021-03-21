Güngördü and Izmir Karşıyaka Municipality Mayor Tugay met online

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, and İzmir Karşıyaka Mayor Dr. Cemil Tugay met online and had a Zoom discussion.

According to the information given by the Girne Municipality, it was stated that the works on cultural cooperation between the two cities will continue in the meeting held online via the Zoom link on the digital platform. It was informed that for the upcoming April 23rd, as in previous years, they agreed on the will to bring the children of the two cities together with an event organised in cooperation by the two sister municipalities. Due to the pandemic process, it was stated that a decision was made to organise the event this year with a nostalgic event where the children who were hosted by the families in İzmir, Karşıyaka in the past years will meet online with the same families.

It was also stated that according to the course of the pandemic process, it was planned to organise Girne Promotion Days in İzmir Karşıyaka, then İzmir Karşıyaka promotion days would be planned in Girne and the cooperation between the two cities would gain a new dimension both culturally and commercially. It was stated that the two municipalities will complete their technical studies and hold a large-scale meeting in May.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the ongoing cooperation with İzmir Karşıyaka Municipality will continue not only in the field of culture and arts but also in commercial cooperation. Güngördü emphasised the importance of establishing good relations with sister municipalities and stated that the Municipality of Girne has carried out the necessary work in this context.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality