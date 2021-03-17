Oil spill which reached Alagadi beach has been cleared

The oil that hit the Israeli and Lebanese coasts and then the northern coastline of the TRNC was from an oil spill that occurred, due to a reason that has not yet been determined, offshore in Israel. The oil has been cleared with work by the staff of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Department of Environmental Protection, Girne Branch, on the Alagadi coastline.

As it is known, the northern coastline which is the spawning areas of Caretta Caretta Turtles, is under the protection of ​​the Environmental Protection Department under the Ministry of Tourism and Environment as a special protection area.

Since it is under protection, the staff of the Environmental Protection Department are constantly inspecting and cleaning the area, and due to this oil spill, the inspections will be increased and the cleaning work required by the Environmental and Protection Department personnel will be carried out against possible new oil spills reaching our northern coastline.

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Tourism and Environment