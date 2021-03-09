Erdoğan and Johnson discussed steps to improve relationship

Erdoğan and Johnson discussed steps to improve the relationship between Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. The Cyprus issue was also discussed during the conversation.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, President Erdoğan said that Turkey appreciates the steps taken recently by the United Kingdom on the Cyprus issue and that the two-state solution would lead to a “win-win” situation in terms of new regional cooperation opportunities not only for the two sides on the island but for all.

President Erdoğan stated that Turkey continues to display a constructive stance in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean as well as in Cyprus and that Turkey preserved its calm stance and its determination to continue exploratory talks despite the provocative acts and discourse of Greece.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office