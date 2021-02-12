Girne Municipality COVID-19 inspections 3rd-11th February 2012

According to the information received from the Health Department of Girne Municipality, inspections were made on general hygiene and Covid-19 precautions which were carried out between 3rd and 11th February 2021. 1 workplace that did not implement Covid-19 measures was closed and its activities were stopped. In 3 grocery stores, various food products for sale on shelves were found to be unhealthy and confiscated.

Health and Municipality Police Branch Teams carried out a total of 554 workplace inspections during this period and the compliance of the enterprises with general Covid-19 measures was checked.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated; “The fact that the Covid-19 mutated virus has been detected in our country, it shows that we must adhere very strictly to Covid measures. We have concentrated our work with responsibility and sensitivity about all the precautions to be taken for the health of our people.”

Güngördü stressed; Our people should consider all warnings as a precaution and wash their hands frequently in order to be protected, use the mask properly and continuously to cover the mouth and nose, not stay more than 15 minutes in closed areas, and only one person going for grocery shopping. He reminded the importance of paying attention to the measures implemented and complying with the rules of distance between individuals. He called to the public, “Let’s stay at home and protect both ourselves and all our loved ones from the pandemic.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality