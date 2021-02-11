Erdoğan: There is no alternative other than a two-state solution

Turkish President and AK Party Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that there is no alternative other than a two-state solution in Cyprus.

Speaking at AK Party’s Parliamentary Group Meeting, Erdoğan emphasised that the Cyprus issue is a common cause of the Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot peoples, and stated that the troubles escalating with the bloody attacks of the Greek Cypriot side could not be solved with a permanent and sustainable solution despite all efforts.

Pointing out that the Greek Cypriot side constantly avoid sitting at the table with the Turkish Cypriots regarding hydrocarbon resources, Erdoğan said that the embargoes imposed on the Turkish Cypriot side in all political and economic areas are continuing.

Emphasising that it is no longer possible to tolerate this injustice, Erdoğan said, “The whole world should know that we will no longer allow the Turkish Cypriots to be the victims of the deadlock that has been ongoing on the island for half a century.”

Due to the Greek and Greek Cypriot mentality, which ignores the Turkish Cypriot people on the island and has condemned the negotiations to failure for 50 years, there is no point in discussing the old solution formulas again, Erdoğan said:

“The Cyprus issue should be handled in accordance with the spirit of the new era, with a solution-oriented understanding. The only issue that can be discussed in Cyprus from now on is a two-state solution. We know that our brothers and sisters in the TRNC think and act the same way as we do. I believe that a future in which peace and stability prevail can be built in the island only if we are not overshadowed by the past and rather draw lessons from it. If we are to sit at the table regarding the Cyprus issue, we can do that only under these conditions. Otherwise, everyone will deal with their own business.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office