Tatar received Turkish Vice President Oktay and his delegation

President Ersin Tatar received the Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and his accompanying delegation who paid an official visit to the TRNC yesterday (10th February).

Following the meeting, Tatar and Oktay held a joint press conference. Expressing that they discussed the works for the development of the TRNC with the Turkish Vice President Oktay, Tatar said that he is frequently in contact with foreign mission chiefs, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the EU authorities. Stressing that they will find an opportunity at the 5+UN informal meeting to express their views, President Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot side is in full consensus with the Republic of Turkey.

Tatar added “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave a speech during his party’s group meeting yesterday (10 February 2021) and stressed that there is no solution model other than a two state solution in Cyprus. I want to thank President Erdoğan for his words on behalf of myself and also the Turkish Cypriot people”.

Regarding Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s remarks during his visit to the Greek Cypriot side, Tatar said “Mitsotakis did not respect the rights of the Turkish side when he described Turkey as a so-called “invader country.” Greece is responsible for the mistakes made in Cyprus, establishment of EOKA in Cyprus, Turkish Cypriots’ being subjected to genocide, the coup to overthrow Makarios in 1974 and attempts to unite Cyprus to Greece. It is also Greece who invaded the Republic of Cyprus.”

Tatar ended his words saying that the Turkish Cypriot side is doing what is necessary with Turkey to continue its existence with security and to crown its national struggle.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office