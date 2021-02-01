Girne Municipality Police Teams continue Covid 19 inspections

Girne Municipality, which has increased its measures against the coronavirus pandemic, continues to inspect markets, butchers, restaurants and bakeries in order to protect public health and ensure hygiene conditions.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject; “We continue our work with responsibility and sensitivity in respect of all the precautions to be taken for the health of our people. On Friday 29.01,2021, we conducted inspections of markets, butchers, bakeries and takeaway restaurants. During the inspections, it was checked whether the enterprises take the necessary precautions regarding hygiene and whether the specified rules are followed ”.

Güngördü said; Within the scope of the coronavirus pandemic measures, the Municipality police teams (Zabıta), which control the measures to be taken in the markets, butchers and bakeries where food sales continue within the framework of the decisions of the Council of Ministers, continue their inspections, stating that criminal action is applied to enterprises that do not comply with the rules and take action in respect of all warnings made, and they should pay attention to the informative articles on what should be done to protect community health.

Municipality Police teams visited, grocery stores, buffets, butchers and markets, and during the inspections checked whether employees were wearing gloves, they warned employees and customers to use gloves and masks against the coronavirus epidemic by avoiding negative effects that would endanger public health.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality