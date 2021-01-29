Tatar: 2 states living side by side based on sovereign equality

President Ersin Tatar: “We want the cooperation of two states living side by side based on sovereign equality”

President Ersin Tatar stated that they will put forward the argument for a solution based on equal sovereignty with two states at the 5+1 informal meeting planned to be held in late February or early March. Ahead of the 5+1 informal meeting Tatar replied to the questions of the Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK) following his meeting with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Emphasising that the federation cannot start to be negotiated from the point where it was left in Crans Montana, Tatar stated that many different parties desire an agreement to be reached in Cyprus. “Of course we want to reach an agreement for stability and a safer future” Tatar added. Indicating that they will go to negotiations to reach an agreement, Tatar stated that this agreement necessitates the recognition and sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriots. Stating that the chief negotiator will be Ergün Olgun and that they will hold talks with experienced staff, Tatar also stated that the date and place of the 5+1 meeting is not clear yet. Tatar said, “We will go to this 5+1 unofficial meeting to express our views. This is our stance, it is so obvious. He said that approval of both sides is needed to reach an agreement and one of the sides is the Turkish Cypriot side.” Tatar noted, “We are determined to maintain our stance in this process in order to protect the true rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people. The Republic of Turkey will also undoubtedly be the best way to support us.”

Stating that the role of the UN in the negotiations is to regulate all these within the framework of good will, Tatar said, “Our (UN) authority depends on the principles and parameters set forth by the UN Security Council “. Those parameters are “a two-sided, bi-communal federation.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office