TRNC residents stranded in the UK, again

By Margaret Sheard ….

With the strict COVID-19 measures which have been introduced in the TRNC, we have again been made aware of people who are stranded in the UK and unable to return to their homes at this moment in time.

This takes me back to early in 2020 when there was a situation of people being stranded in the UK and other parts of the world who were unable to return to their homes in the TRNC, many of which were long term residents who had made their home in this country and lived here for many years. There were also some who had chosen to make their home in the TRNC and although their household goods had arrived they were stuck in the UK unable to deal with customs clearance and set up their new home.

It seems there is a similar situation in 2021 from the messages we have received, with long term residents and new home owners unable to make the journey to the TRNC.

The good news is the “NGO”, The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR), raised this issue and the TRNC Prime Ministers Office and the Ministry of Health have agreed that people in the UK, Netherlands, Denmark, and South Africa with either current or recently expired residency permits will be able to return to the TRNC under the same conditions as TRNC citizens, i.e. a PCR taken less than 72 hours before departure and 14 days quarantine in a government hotel/facility which is paid for by the person.

For more information go to https://www.infonorthcyprus.com/