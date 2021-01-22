TFR latest news of COVID – 19 and vaccinations

We received a copy of The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) newsletter today (22 January 2021) from Ralph Kratzer and due to its content we are sharing this for those who are seeking news of the latest news of Covid -19.

Readers mail….

From Ralph Kratzer– TFR Information and Internet Manager

“We try to keep you updated on topics related to Covid-19 on our TFR Facebook-group site on a daily basis. Unfortunately not all of you use Facebook and it´s impossible for me to send out a newsletter via email every time things change due to the pandemic.

I can truly recommend using our fabulous information website to stay up-to-date. Thanks again to our Secretary Caroline and her colleague Melissa for their continuous work on this website!

Please click this link: https://www.infonorthcyprus.com/

The reason for this actual newsletter is that the Covid -19 vaccination program has started in TRNC, first with the medical key-workers and other vulnerable occupational groups, and now they continue with citizens and residents over 80 years of age. Persons of age 65+ can also register online for the vaccination.

After a few hiccups when the vaccination campaign started a couple of days ago, now a new procedure was implemented.

Sue Tilt from TULIPS posted the following on our Facebook-group.”

“Procedure for over 80’s Covid injections at Girne State Hospital (as of 21.01.2021 at 0800hrs)

Girne State Hospital has now decided that they need an appointment system for the over 80 year olds! This is great after the fiasco of the last 2 days.

You need to (or get someone to do it on your behalf) go to the Girne State Hospital and register your application for the injection. I did this at A & E. This is just your name, date of birth and phone number.

You will receive a call 24 hours before your appointed date telling you when to go in. On the date of your injection you can go to the hospital anytime from 8.30 am to 2 pm to receive it.

Having personally sat for 2 days waiting for appointments I can honestly say that this is a vast improvement.

Apparently, the online registration form is only to see how many vaccinations the government needs to buy (according to the lady at Girne State Hospital). If you haven’t already completed this, please do so as otherwise the government will not know how many vaccines to buy … here is the link::

https://asi.covid19.saglik.gov.ct.tr/



