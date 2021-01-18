Girne Municipality continues tree planting work

Girne Municipality conducted afforestation work in Karaoğlanoğlu Cemetery.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, Girne Municipality’s Park and Gardens teams attended the event with the participation of Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Regional Muhtar, Municipal Council Members and their children, Girne Municipality Park and Gardens Department Supervisor Mehmet Atak and citizens living in the region. It was stated that 100 saplings were planted, mostly olive saplings, at the sides of the walkway and alongside the wire fencing in the cemetery.

In his speech, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said, “We aim to provide a breath of fresh air to future generations with the afforestation works carried out. The fact that afforestation works were carried out with intense participation has once again demonstrated the sensitivity shown to nature and the environment”. Güngördü also stated that they created awareness while working on afforestation in green areas belonging to Girne Municipality, and the support of the local people and children by participating in these activities has given us a special importance and he thanked all the citizens who contributed.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality