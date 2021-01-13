Levent College students Ece Çakmak and Mert Yakup Baykan score high

Our Levent College students made us proud with their success this year again in the International Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

One of our students, Ece Çakmak, achieved the highest score in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, scoring 1,510 points, and Mert Yakup Baykan scored 1,500 points in the exam, in which all our students who attended achieved high scores.

The SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Testing) is the examination that foreign students who want to study at universities in the United States and Turkey in undergraduate education can use the results when applying to the universities. Participants’ mathematic and English proficiency is measured and evaluated over 1,600 points. Among the TRNC schools, only Levent College provides the training and preparation for the SAT exam.

Source (Turkish) Levent Group of Companies