Ertuğruloğlu: “Inter-communal negotiation process is over”

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu who has been in Ankara within the framework of his official contacts, held a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu following their meeting.

Stressing that it is out of question to negotiate the federation on Cyprus, Ertuğruloğlu said, “Inter-communal negotiations process is over. There is no question of negotiating the federation in such a process. There is no sovereignty in federation.”

Ertuğruloğlu said, “If the sovereign peoples are to establish a partnership as the sovereign state owner, this is a confederation. Therefore, there is no possibility of meeting to talk about a federation.”

Noting that the aim of the 5+1 meeting under the leadership of the United Nations (UN) is to “reveal what will be discussed” instead of a federation, Ertuğruloğlu stated that this should be based on the existence of two states and sovereign equality.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office