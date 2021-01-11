TRNC President Tatar to meet Lute

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar will receive UN’s Special Envoy to Cyprus Jane Holl Lute at 14.30 today (11th January). Lute will meet with both sides.

Lute came to the island in connection with the organising of an informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus. Spokesperson of the TRNC Presidency Berna Çelik Doğruyol made a statement a few days ago and stated that President Tatar will explain that the Turkish Cypriot side is ready to start negotiations on the basis of sovereign equality, acceptance of two states of equal international status and cooperation with the Greek Cypriot side.

Lute met with President Tatar and Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades separately in early December 2020 before holding contacts in Athens, Ankara and London to find ground for a 5+1 meeting.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office