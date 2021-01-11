Ertuğruloğlu to hold contacts in Ankara

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu departed for Ankara last night (10 January 2021) as a guest of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Ertuğruloğlu will start his contacts today (11 January 2021) in Ankara. Firstly, he will visit Anıtkabir and then he will meet with his counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at 12:00. Following their private meeting, they will hold an inter delegations meeting. A joint press statement will be made at 13:30.

Furthermore, Ertuğruloğlu will also meet with Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office