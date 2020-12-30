Bye Bye 2020, Welcome 2021

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

Last week I had declared the year 2020 as a horrible year for the whole world. Yes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world suffered a lot, both in financial terms and in the terms of loss of human lives. However today I will try to be limited to the place where I live, and that is the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

For this part of the island, which has been termed as ‘A Corner of Earth Touched by Heaven’, the year 2020 was not different than any other country of the world. The COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in the month of March, and in a short period of time, most of us found ourselves locked in our homes. Strict measures were taken to avoid the spread of the virus. To a great extent, we succeeded, but of course, there were losses of some valuable human lives too.

However, the TRNC suffered a lot in financial terms. As we all know that the whole economy of the country is dependent mostly on tourists and foreign students in the local universities. The arrival of foreign tourists almost stopped due to the pandemic. The same was the case with the foreign students, as most of the universities stopped their educational activities or shifted to the online system.

However, the year 2020 was also the year of the Presidential election.

First, it was postponed but was held during the second half of the year. The then sitting President Mr. Mustafa Akınci and the then Prime Minister, Mr. Ersin Tatar, had merged as the ultimate contestants.

Following a hectic but short election campaign, marred due to the strict measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Ersin Tatar, emerged as the winner, with a small margin.

Subsequent to the presidential elections, the government also went through a total re-shuffle. The earlier ruling coalition of parties ended, and in came another coalition of three parties. The new Prime Minister and his cabinet started working as the year approached its end.

As for myself, the year 2020 was also eventful. Apart from the changes in the lifestyle brought by the COVID -19, I went through some personal health complications. I went through cataract operations of both of my eyes. However, the year 2020 was the year of the marriage of my daughter.

The year 2020 was an unforgettable year for all of us. I hope that the incoming New Year will bring more happiness and peace to the whole world.