More tree planting by Girne Municipality

Afforestation works were carried out by Girne Municipality’s Parks and Gardens Department on Saturday 19th December 2020.

Girne Municipality Parks and Gardens Department carried out sapling planting works in the municipality’s green area in Karaoğlanoğlu Şht. and Mümtaz Uçar Sokak. In the afforestation works, which were attended by Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Girne Municipality Council Member, Meclis Üyes, Hatice Aşık, Karaoğlanoğlu Muhtar Hüda Hüdaverdi and Olive Grove Muhtar Esat Atış, where mainly olive saplings were planted together with fruit tree saplings.

In his statement on the subject, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of afforestation works and stated that the empty land belonging to the municipality in Girne is evaluated by afforestation studies. Indicating the importance of a sapling planted in these periods of increased global warming, Güngördü said that they will continue their afforestation efforts to preserve a greener Girne for future generations.

In the information given by the Girne Municipality, it was stated that on Saturday, 26th December 2020, at 11:00, olive sapling planting work will be carried out at Fidan Sokak in the Beylerbeyi region, which will be attended by our citizens from Girne.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality