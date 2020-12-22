Duty is to protect and glorify our state and not forget the past

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu issued a message on the occasion of 21-25 December National Struggle and Martyrs Week. In his message, Minister Ertuğruloğlu expressed “Today, if we live with sovereignty and independence under the roof of our flag and state, it is thanks to our martyrs and veterans who stood against the brutal attacks of the Greeks with the dream of Enosis on December 21, 1963 and lit the glorious resistance fire that would last for 11 years.”

Referring to the dark pages of history as “Bloody Christmas” and condemning the inhuman attacks against the Turkish Cypriot people with the dream of connecting the island of Cyprus to Greece, Ertuğruloğlu commemorated all the martyrs who lost their lives for the sake of making this land a homeland with mercy, gratitude and respect.

In his message, Ertuğruloğlu said “Our duty in the new process is to protect and glorify our state without forgetting the past”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office